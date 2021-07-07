Milwaukee Bucks sideline reporter heading to Olympics

An athlete is making Milwaukee proud.

Zora Stephenson is the Bucks sideline reporter and did some play by play that was groundbreaking. She will now be a part of NBC Sports for this year's Olympics coverage. She says it was a goal of hers, a dream, and she couldn't be more excited.

“It’s an honor. I mean there’s a certain point very very early in my career playing basketball where I realized like, 'Zora you’re not going to the Olympics as an athlete, right?'” Stephenson says. “And once I got into my professional career, this is what everybody’s bucket list. To be able to have this opportunity, I don’t take it lightly. I’m so excited, but I’m also focused as well, because I want to do a good job and I want to tell these athletes' stories to the best of my ability, so it should be great. Tokyo, it was supposed to be 2020. 2021.”

Lance of TMJ Sports: "Being a part of that broadcast, what is it going to be like for you? Tons of research. Tons of hours. Tons of meetings. Tons of whatever?"

“Tons of everything. I will be covering men’s and women’s basketball in Tokyo.” Stephenson says. “I’ll be on the ground there. And I’ll be on the NBC platforms, broadcast.”

Lance Allan: "Now on the men’s side, you’re not going alone. Khris Middleton as well as Jrue Holiday?"

“Yeah Milwaukee will be represented in the Olympics, which is awesome,” Stephenson says. “First-time Olympians Jrue Holiday. Khris Middleton did participate in the World Cup in 2019, so he has some experience being coached by the U.S. men’s head coach Gregg Popovich. So the men are going for their fourth Olympic gold in a row. The women however, though, going for seven in a row. Just, they’re superstars. It’s amazing stuff.”

So whether it’s the Olympics or the NBA Finals, the Bucks and the city are definitely at the forefront.

Lance Allan: "Do you have anything else you’d like to add?"

“No, but so great that Milwaukee is represented,” Stephenson says.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip