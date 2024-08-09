Mary Ann Bednarek 'felt the love' as Kenny ran for Silver

Mary Ann Bednarek, Kenny’s mom, was walking the streets of Paris with a smile on her face after watching her son win another Silver Medal in the 200 metes when she talked by phone with TMJ4’s Lance Allan.

“I cried, I was overwhelmed,” Bednarek said. “It was beautiful. I’m so proud of him. Momma Mary answered a lot of prayers. Yesterday, after the semis he left with a big smile on his face, so that was good.”

Bednarek’s mom had quite a different vantage point to watch the finals.

“I don’t know what happened, but instead of being down by the finish line, we were up by the finish line,” she said. “I’ve never been so high up in a stadium in my life. Row 69. It was rarified air.

“He’s happy. I’m happy, I’m thrilled. A lot of people in the stadium were thrilled for Kenny. It was unbelievable to see the - I guess you’d call it an outpouring of love that he got. And it was transferred to me. I was getting hugs from everybody.”

Kenny Bednarek still has a good chance of winning a Gold Medal, when he takes part in the 4x100-meter relay on Friday.

