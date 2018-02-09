Marquette figure skaters draw inspiration from Olympians

MILWAUKEE - Coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins Thursday night, with one of the most popular events: figure skating.

Local figure skaters practicing at the Pettit Center on Thursday were excited to watch the event and see athletes at their best.

Marquette students Tyra Yam and Pam Palines both said they're usually buried in homework, but getting out on the ice is their way to de-stress.

"I really like the cold air just hitting my face," said Yam. "It’s not like what’s out there right now, it’s really calming."

They've both been figure skating since they were kids. Palines was practicing for a competition this weekend in Minnesota.

"I'm competing in international dance so I'll be doing the Silver Samba," she said.

She's hoping to grab a little inspiration from Olympic figure skaters during Thursday's coverage.

"It’s just such an honor to watch them and have them represent our country and see everyone around the world come together for this one event," she said.

