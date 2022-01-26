Madison's Anna Hoffmann earns late entry in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin has another Olympian!

Madison native, Anna Hoffmann, announced Tuesday she joined Team USA as a late entry and will be heading to Beijing.

Hoffmann is now officially a part of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team.

🚨BIG NEWS🚨



Congratulations to Anna Hoffmann on being nominated by USA Nordic Sport to represent Team USA at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing for Ski Jumping! This will be Anna’s 1st ever Olympic Winter Games. pic.twitter.com/YuF1Iq9HlS — USA Nordic (@usanordic) January 25, 2022

"In a crazy turn of events, an Olympic spot opened up and I was next in line for the nomination," Hoffmann posted on Instagram. "As of yesterday I have been officially accepted and nominated for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games."

She was nominated by USA Nordic Sport.

Hoffmann wrote she is honored to achieve a childhood dream.

"It has been a long and fun 19 years and I’m so glad I get to finally achieve a life long dream," she wrote.

This is her first ever Olympic Winter Games, according to USA Nordic.

