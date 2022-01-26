Watch
Madison's Anna Hoffmann earns late entry in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Posted at 8:25 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 21:25:47-05

MADISON, Wisc. — Wisconsin has another Olympian!

Madison native, Anna Hoffmann, announced Tuesday she joined Team USA as a late entry and will be heading to Beijing.

Hoffmann is now officially a part of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Team.

"In a crazy turn of events, an Olympic spot opened up and I was next in line for the nomination," Hoffmann posted on Instagram. "As of yesterday I have been officially accepted and nominated for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games."

She was nominated by USA Nordic Sport.

Hoffmann wrote she is honored to achieve a childhood dream.

"It has been a long and fun 19 years and I’m so glad I get to finally achieve a life long dream," she wrote.

This is her first ever Olympic Winter Games, according to USA Nordic.

