Lindsey Vonn dominates downhill training in Italy

Olympic skier focusing on comeback attempt

8:53 PM, Jan 19, 2018
BAD KLEINKIRCHHEIM, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 12: Lindsey Vonn of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 12, 2018 in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn dominated World Cup downhill ski training for the second consecutive day. 

The 33-year-old skier, preparing for her third Olympic Games, finished Thursday's run a massive 0.96 seconds ahead of Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather and 1.25 seconds ahead of American teammate Jacqueline Wiles at the Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

On Wednesday, she also finished nearly a full second in front of the field. 

Vonn, widely considered the face of U.S. skiing, has dominated Cortina in her career, holding a record 11 wins, and hopes the momentum can help carry her into PyeogChang next month.

Vonn began her Olympic career in 2002 at age 17 and finished an impressive sixth in the combined. She went into the 2006 Olympics with high hopes but crashed and suffered the first of what would become a flurry of injuries. Fighting through the pain, she still managed to finish eighth and earned an Olympic Spirit Award. 

Heading into 2010 in Vancouver, Vonn was still under 100 percent. However, she valiantly fought through a shin injury to win a gold in the Super-G and a bronze in the Downhill. 

In 2014, the injury bug struck again, and this time it bit harder than ever. She was forced to miss the Sochi games due to having "no ACL." Many thought her career was done, but not Vonn.

She announced her comeback in 2015, and though she's had smaller injuries along the way, pit looks like she will come into PyeongChang stronger than ever. 

