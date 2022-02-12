Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz places 13th in 500m speed skating

BEIJING — Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz finished in 13th place in the 500m speed skating event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 17-year-old has had a successful year so far. From breaking the 1,000-meter speed skating record at the Petit National Ice Center to winning a medal in his very first Olympic appearance.

He also won the 500m and 1000m events at U.S. Trials and set world junior records in both disciplines.

Stolz has been skating since he was five years old. And since he started, he hasn't stopped.

"Skating is everything...Just go to the Pettit every day. Come back. Eat. And just go back and just keep training," Stolz said in an interview with TMJ4.

Although he didn't secure a spot on the podium in this event, Stolz is still slated to compete one more time in the 1000m speed skating event.

No matter what happens with the second race, one thing is for certain: Stolz is a Wisconsin star.

We are cheering you on Jordan!

