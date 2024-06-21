Jay Gray talks US Olympic Track and Field Trials

The fierce competition for a spot on Team USA continues.

Thousands of hopefuls are gathering in Eugene, Oregon for the the U.S. track and field trials.

Here in Wisconsin, we're cheering for Kenny Bednarek, a.k.a. Kung Fu Kenny from Rice Lake who is competing in the trials.

NBC's Jay Gray joined TMJ4 live from Heyward Field where the athletes are looking to clear the last "hurdle" in the "race" to punch their tickets to Paris.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

