How to watch the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The highly anticipated Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Games will be held Friday — and there are multiple ways to watch.

READ ALSO | How to watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

The event will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Friday at the San Sire Olympic Stadium. Live coverage will begin at 12:40 p.m. on TMJ4. It will also be streamed on Peacock.

If you can't watch the live event, don't worry. It will re-air beginning at 7 p.m. on TMJ4.

The Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Nations and the lighting of the Olympic torch. Other performers include Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

Other Olympic events airing on TMJ4 Friday include:

11 a.m. - Figure Skating Rhythm Dance



11:30 a.m. - Figure Skating Pairs Short



Noon - Figure Skating: Women's Short

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error