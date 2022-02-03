Watch
Highlights: U.S. women take down Finland in hockey, Team USA falls to Italy in curling

Petr David Josek/AP
United States players celebrate after a win over Finland in a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey
Posted at 12:23 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:23:20-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Italy defeats Team USA in mixed doubles curling

Italy overcame mistakes to best the U.S. mixed doubles curling team in the second round of play at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA's Kauf, Giaccio, Soar advance straight to moguls finals

Americans Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar placed a respective third, fourth and seventh in qualifying one of women's moguls, moving straight to the finals; Jakara Anthony and Perrine Laffont topped the round.

U.S. women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

The U.S. women's hockey team took down Finland in their first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics by a score of 5-2 as both Kendall Coyne Schofield and Alex Carpenter finished the day with a pair of goals each.

