Highlights: U.S. men's curling gets much-needed win over Switzerland, Gu wins silver in slopestyle

Lian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
John Shuster curls the stone as John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton prepare to sweep during the men's round robin session 1 game of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Curlers (mostly) embrace the microphone at Winter Olympics
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:16:40-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

U.S. men's curling gets much-needed win over Switzerland

The U.S. men's curling team moved one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals with a comeback win over Switzerland in Session 9 of play.

China's Eileen Gu stomps final slopestyle run to win silver

Eileen Gu sat in eighth place entering her last run in the slopestyle final. She stuck it to secure silver, narrowly missing out on gold after she won the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA knocks Netherlands off the podium in men's team pursuit

In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium.

Liu makes clean Olympic debut in women's short program

In her Olympic debut, Alysa Liu, 16, submitted a clean performance during the short program and posted a score of 69.50.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

