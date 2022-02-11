Highlights: Shaun White's last run, USA women advance to hockey semifinals

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Last run of Shaun White's career at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White couldn't quite stick a cab double cork 1440 attempt on his third run of the 2022 Winter Games, and gave a salute while riding down the pipe at his last-ever competition.

Relieved Mikaela Shiffrin lets it all out after super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin was relieved and appreciative speaking with NBC's Todd Lewis following her ninth-place finish in the women's super-G.

U.S. women overcome sloppy start, beat Czech Republic

It wasn't pretty, but the U.S. women's hockey team took down the Czech Republic 4-1 with a sloppy effort in their quarterfinal tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

