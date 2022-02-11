Watch
Sports2022 Winter Olympics

Actions

Highlights: Shaun White's last run, USA women advance to hockey semifinals

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Shaun White of Team United States reacts during the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification on Day 5 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 09, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Shaun White delivers clutch run, makes fifth Olympic final
Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 10:29:24-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Last run of Shaun White's career at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White couldn't quite stick a cab double cork 1440 attempt on his third run of the 2022 Winter Games, and gave a salute while riding down the pipe at his last-ever competition.

Relieved Mikaela Shiffrin lets it all out after super-G

Mikaela Shiffrin was relieved and appreciative speaking with NBC's Todd Lewis following her ninth-place finish in the women's super-G.

U.S. women overcome sloppy start, beat Czech Republic

It wasn't pretty, but the U.S. women's hockey team took down the Czech Republic 4-1 with a sloppy effort in their quarterfinal tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo