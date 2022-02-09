Highlights: Jacobellis captures USA's first gold, White adds another clutch run to legacy

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Kim lands cab 900, switch backside 540 in qualifying run

Defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 on her first run of women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

Mikaela Shiffrin takes DNF in women's slalom

For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete her first run in a technical competition, eliminating her from the women's slalom.

Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final

American Colby Stevenson landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men's freeski big air final.

Shaun White adds another clutch run to legacy, makes final

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White came through when it mattered again, executing in his second run of qualifying a double McTwist 1260 that had cost him a fall on his first to place fourth and advance to the final.

Jacobellis captures elusive gold, USA's first of 2022 Games

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to finally seize Olympic gold, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

