Highlights: Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold

Getty Images
How to watch Erin Jackson at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Posted at 6:44 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 19:44:41-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Meyers Taylor is first American to race Olympic monobob

Elana Meyers Taylor became the first American to compete in Olympic monobob at the 2022 Winter Games. She was tied for third after Heat 1.

Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women's 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal.

River Radamus falls just short of podium in best-ever finish

U.S. Alpine skier River Radamus logged his best-ever finish in international competition with a fourth-place mark in the men's giant slalom, then showed off his zebra hairstyle.

