Highlights: Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen both win gold medals in huge night for Team USA

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post daily highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women's snowboard halfpipe final.

Nathan Chen earns gold with stunning 218.63-point free skate

Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total.

USA wins mixed team aerials on Lillis' quin-twisting triple

Chris Lillis' massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China for mixed team aerials gold in the event's Olympic debut.

