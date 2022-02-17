Watch
Highlights: Bowe earns bronze medal in 1000m for the U.S., Blunck styles out on qualifying run

Brittany Bowe is set to compete in the 1000m at the 2022 Winter Olympics for a shot at her first gold medal.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:09:44-05

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

Aaron Blunck locks grabs, styles out on 92.00 qualifying run

American Aaron Blunk, a two-time world champion, went huge on Run 2 of freeski halfpipe qualifying with a switch double cork 900 midway and a switch 720 with Japan grab, then cleaned up a right double 1260 for a 92.00.

Brittany Bowe earns bronze medal in 1000m for the U.S.

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women's 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance.

Shcherbakova nails free skate quads en route to women's gold

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova lands two quads and six triples in the women's free skate to score a 175.75 and win the Olympic title.

