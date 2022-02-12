High school athletes at The Rock Snowpark share who they are rooting for in the Olympics

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Hitting the slopes is nothing new for people of all ages in Wisconsin. One thing, that is new, are the weekly Solum races held at The Rock Snowpark in Franklin.

Hosting teams from Badger to Whitefish Bay, high school athletes race downhill in one of the more well-known Olympic winter sports.

Most high school athletic and activities programs in the Milwaukee area have a ski and snowboard team. Whether or not you're a natural on snow, these programs have kids excited to add members to their group.

Competing on Wednesday's at The Rock, Delaney Brey caught up with some of the competitors to talk about the sport and who they'll be rooting for in the Olympics.

