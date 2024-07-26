'Greatest honor': Giannis makes history as Greece's first Black Olympic flag bearer

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Friday as Greece's first Black Olympic flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

He proudly waved Greece's flag as the country went first down the Seine River.

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes history as the first Black flagbearer for Greece during the Opening Ceremony in Paris 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/l0OgbMmzvT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 26, 2024

Giannis is in his first Olympics, competing for Greece in men's basketball. Greece will appear in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, according to ESPN.

The "Greek Freak," who was born in Greece after his parents immigrated from Nigeria, took to social media afterward, saying carrying his country's flag was the "greatest honor."

Η μεγαλύτερη τιμή 🇬🇷🇬🇷🧿 pic.twitter.com/xHAWs5SI8i — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 26, 2024

Greece's first game is on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., where they'll face off against Canada.

