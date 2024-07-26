Watch Now
Sports2024 Paris Olympics

Actions

'Greatest honor': Giannis makes history as Greece's first Black Olympic flag bearer

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
The boat carrying team Greece, with basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, center back, makes its way down the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Posted at
and last updated

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Friday as Greece's first Black Olympic flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

He proudly waved Greece's flag as the country went first down the Seine River.

Giannis is in his first Olympics, competing for Greece in men's basketball. Greece will appear in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, according to ESPN.

The "Greek Freak," who was born in Greece after his parents immigrated from Nigeria, took to social media afterward, saying carrying his country's flag was the "greatest honor."

Greece's first game is on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., where they'll face off against Canada.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo