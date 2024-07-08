Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially an Olympian for the first time in his career

For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Team Greece in the Olympics.

Giannis scored 23 points on Sunday to power Greece past Croatia 80-69 in the Olympics qualifying tournament final. The victory came just a day after Giannis and Team Greece eliminated Luka Doncic from a shot at the Paris Games with a 96-68 win over Team Slovenia.

Greece will appear in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, according to ESPN. The national squad will face Australia, Canada, and either Spain or the Bahamas in Group A in the Games' opening stage.

Antetokounmpo's teammate Georgios Papagiannis told ESPN he hoped Greece's journey was just beginning.

"It's very nice to qualify because that's the first step," Papagiannis said. "At the Olympics, we're looking to do something really good there."

Despite the career-first accomplishment for the Greek Freak, some fans may be concerned about Giannis injuring himself during the Olympics, putting the Milwaukee Bucks' season at risk.

"Obviously he's very proud of the country he grew up in," Czaban said. "And so I can't hate it. In fact, I don't hate it. I'm not mad about it, I'm just not wild about it...our whole season is in his knee and ankles and Achilles and hands."

The 2024 Summer Games take place in Paris from July 26 through August 11.

