Former UW-Madison sports star Alev Kelter reflects after winning bronze at Paris Olympics

PARIS — “Our values as a team are courage, selflessness, resilience, work ethic and love. And I think you saw every ounce of that today and I’m so proud of these girls,” said Alev Kelter.

Kelter is one of the women who secured the first Olympic bronze medal for USA Rugby, making them the first team to medal in the event in the organization's history.

That's not the only reason our Elaine Rojas-Castillo wanted to share Alev's story – she was a former player herself.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo

“Whether you're queer, whether you're straight, whether you're cis, trans, it doesn’t matter, they want you,” said Kelter.

Kelter's journey to the pitch wasn't typical.

She was a two-sport athlete at UW-Madison, playing ice hockey and soccer.

After not making the U.S. women's hockey team for the Sochi Olympics back in 2014, she was introduced to rugby at the age of 22 and never looked back.

“I always say that rugby found me. Any rugby player will tell you that they're just so happy that you're playing and that they love the sport that you love,” said Kelter.

Getty images

Kelter says she credits her time in Wisconsin with making her into the woman and athlete she is today.

“I chose Wisconsin because it felt like home, and it became my home,” said Kelter. “I really grew in Madison and it shaped very malleable years of my life there and I'm just so grateful that I had the support of Madison and Wisconsin just behind me.”

As she looks ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, Kelter says she is excited about the attention the sport is getting on a global level, including a massive $4 million donation to the women's program.

She says the support from a new wave of fans gives her a lot of hope for what's to come.

“This is for everyone that's come before us, and everyone that's going to be after us and this won't ever be taken away from our program,” said Kelter.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error