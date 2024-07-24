"It hasn't really hit yet," Sudan Olympic Swimmer Ziyad Saleem says. "It's kind of surreal."

Ziyad Saleem was born in Milwaukee, but he'll make history at the Olympics, for Sudan.

Jeff Chiu/AP Ziyad Saleem poses in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Saleem, a University of California swimmer, is headed to the Paris Olympics to swim for Sudan, his parents' home country and one almost all of his relatives have now fled because of war and a massive humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"I had a meet, in April," Saleem says. "The African championships. And I was able to win 2 golds. It was the first time in a long time where people actually heard the anthem, and stood up for the anthem. So like a moment like that? A lot of people messaged me, saying they were so proud of me. And they were crying, like hearing the anthem."

Yet Saleem can't forget his coaches at Rufus King High School, and his club coaches at Schroeder for getting him here.

"Wendy, and then I went through like Matt Miller, and then Ben Bartel and then finally Dave," Saleem says. "So I mean all of those coaches have really helped me, from when I was six until now. So Pete (Zenobi) was a really big part. He really allowed me to swim with him. Not just at Schroeder but race with Rufus. But I think Pete really gave me a good balance between the high school level, and also still swim in club, and staying focused on that."

All the more amazing that Saleem couldn't defend his WIAA titles when MPS schools shut down athletic programs and pools during Covid his senior season.

Former Rufus King swimmer will compete for Sudan at Olympic Games

"I really wish I could have done it again, my senior year," Saleem says. "But with Covid and stuff, by my senior year that same weekend? I would have liked a second under the state record. Every time I see that picture, I'm kind of disappointed. Kind of took a toll. Pretty much all the schools in our area and the state were pretty much like had full seasons going on. So I think that was a really big thing."

Jeff Chiu/AP Ziyad Saleem swims while being interviewed in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Saleem, a University of California swimmer, is headed to the Paris Olympics to swim for Sudan, his parents' home country and one almost all of his relatives have now fled because of war and a massive humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Now he's secured Olympic berths in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and his training at the University of California has immensely helped.

"Like with Cal, it's been like probably the best decision I've ever made. I think we've won 2 national championships out of my 3 years here," Saleem says. "But it's just a whole different environment from where Iowa would have been for me."

Saleem has been to Sudan several times, but most of his family is now gone from the war-torn country.

