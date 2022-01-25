'Focusing on what matters': Jordan Stolz and Julie Carpenter leave for the Olympics

MILWAUKEE — It's go time for Team USA.

Several athletes will be flying to Los Angeles for two days of COVID-19 testing and trying out team uniforms. They will then fly off to Beijing for the Olympic Games.

On Monday, TMJ4 News caught up with rising speedskating sensation Jordan Stolz of Kewaskum, as well as speedskating trainer Julie Carpenter as they left Mitchell International Airport.

As Stolz checked in for his flight to LA, he realized his life was about to change. But, the Olympic bound speedskater wasn't nervous.

TMJ4 Jordan Stolz and Julie Carpenter leave for the Olympics

"I'm excited for everybody," Carpenter says. "I'm super excited for him to have this experience, being as young as he is. It's an incredible opportunity and looking forward to it."

"I'm feeling pretty excited just to be able to go," Stolz says. "Feeling pretty relaxed of course. We'll just see what happens. I think it should be alright."

TMJ4 Jordan Stolz

Carpenter is traveling with Stolz, and knows this will be a games like no other.

"Not really knowing what to expect," Carpenter says. "This is obviously an unprecedented Olympics with everything that we're having to go through."

TMJ4 Julie Carpenter

As they said goodbye to family and friends, it is now the chance to show Wisconsin to the world.

"I just have to keep focusing on what matters," Stolz says. "Try not to overthink anything, and just do what I usually do and then I should be alright."

