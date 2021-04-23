Elmbrook swimmers prepare for Olympic Trials

ELMBROOK — It's not a secret that training for the Olympics isn't something you just start doing the year of the games. Prime examples, Maggie Wanezek and Lucy Thomas. The two Elmbrook Swim Club members will be participating in the Olympic Trials after qualifying almost two years ago.

"I got my qualifications when I was 13 years old. I went the exact time, the exact qualifying cut which is a funny experience," says Lucy, sophomore swimmer.

"I got it in 7th grade. So I was just about to finish my 7th-grade year and go into the summer before 8th grade," says Maggie, freshman swimmer.

Fast forward two years late, now a freshman and sophomore in high school, just two months stand in between these athletes and Olympic waters.

"It's just crazy to think that I'm racing against all these older high schoolers and college athletes. But it's just so cool to have this opportunity at a young age," says Maggie.

"We would always watch the Olympic Trials at home and say 'oh we are going to do that one day' and go there. But the thought of actually going and training against these people who have been training for years and years is such a great opportunity and I'm honored," says Lucy.

Representing not only Wisconsin but a local team that placed 2nd at the NCSA Junior Nationals in March.

"Going into Olympic Trials, we do have three or two more meets before but those are long courses. I think that was a great way to finish off the short course season. We had such an amazing team there and wouldn't want to be there with anyone else," says Lucy.

You could say everyone in the pool has helped Maggie and Lucy keep swimming toward their dreams.

"All through quarantine, all through the summer, and all through most of this year, we've just been motivated to work hard," says Lucy.

"I'm just taking it day by day and I'm just saying, 'how hard can I work today to reach the end goal,'" says Maggie.

The Olympic Trials begin with Wave I on June 4 to 7, 2021, and Wave II on June 13 to 20, 2021.

