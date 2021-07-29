East Troy skipper steering toward Olympic gold

EAST TROY — Growing up on Lake Beulah, Stephanie Roble is an East Troy skipper steering toward gold.

"I've always had my eye on the Olympics, ever since I found out sailing was in the Olympics," Roble recalls.

Roble's teammate, Maggie Shae, is from Chicago. The team gets plenty of support from fans in the Midwest, but Roble is also quite proud of the list of elite sailors to come out of Wisconsin.

"Annie Hagger, who I grew up sailing with, was in the Rio Olympics," she says. "Buddy Melges, John Rough from Pewaukee, Sally Barkow."

Roble and Shae have been navigating through international waters in preparation for the Olympics. Roble is hoping the conditions in Tokyo are better than the last time she raced in Japan.

"It literally rained for two weeks straight, and I was like 'are we ever going to see the sun?'" Roble said, laughing. "It was just every day the same thing, soaked from head to toe."

After qualifying races, Roble's hopes for gold in the 49erFX class will be determined by the finals on Aug. 2.

