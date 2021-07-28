Diaz wins first-ever gold medal for Philippines in weightlifting

The Philippines made history Monday when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first-ever gold medal.

Diaz won gold in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category after overtaking China's Liao Qiuyun on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total of 224 kilograms, which is also an Olympic record, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the Philippines had been competing in the Olympics since 1924, and Monday's win marked the country's first-ever Olympic medal win.

Monday's win wasn't the first time Diaz reached the podium at the Olympic Games.

She won a silver medal in 2016.

According to NPR, Diaz celebrated her triumphant win by celebrating with her coaches with tears streaming down her face.

Diaz said after her win that she "sacrificed a lot," the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. She added that she wasn't able to be with her parents for years on end, "but God had a plan."