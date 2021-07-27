Day 4 Olympics highlights: Alaska's first Olympic swimmer wins gold

TOKYO — The competition is on in Tokyo. An unexpected win in the women's 100m breaststroke keeps gold in American hands and the U.S. wins the first medal of any color in the women's synchronized 10m platform. Here's a recap of Day 4:

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

The women's 100m breaststroke gold medal remains in American hands, but not the expected ones. Defending Olympic champ Lilly King came up shy behind Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby in a surprise finish.

The American pair of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell executed their five-dive list with poise to earn silver in the women's synchronized 10m platform. It was the United States' first medal of any color in the event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip