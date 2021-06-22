Bucks forward Khris Middleton commits to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics, report says

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is going to Tokyo!

The Bucks player has committed to Team USA's 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says.

Wojnarowski said agent Mike Lindeman told ESPN the news Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to joining Team USA's 12-man roster for the Summer Olympics, @excelbasketball agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2021

So far, ESPN reports the roster includes Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn's James Harden, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Portland's Damian Lillard, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love.

The news comes just a day before the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals.

