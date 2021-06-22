Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Bucks forward Khris Middleton commits to Team USA roster for Tokyo Olympics, report says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kevin C. Cox
<p>ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 20: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against Kyle Korver #26 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 20, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)</p>
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton could return to the lineup soon
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 12:26:00-04

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is going to Tokyo!

The Bucks player has committed to Team USA's 12-man roster for the Tokyo Olympics, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says.

Wojnarowski said agent Mike Lindeman told ESPN the news Tuesday morning.

So far, ESPN reports the roster includes Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn's James Harden, Golden State's Draymond Green, Washington's Bradley Beal, Boston's Jayson Tatum, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Portland's Damian Lillard, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love.

The news comes just a day before the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More