Emotional video shows Milwaukee Admirals player telling dad he made Team USA hockey team

Milwaukee Admirals forward Bobby Butler is joining the Team USA hockey team at the Olympics this year, but it's the way he told his dad that's getting most of the attention.

The Admirals shared the emotional video of Butler telling his dad the good news during practice New Year's Day.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻#TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

"I thought it would be special to tell him at a hockey rink since we've been playing so long," Butler said. "He's a big teddy bear, so I knew tears would come, but it was special, it's a video I could give to him and he could show his buddies."

Butler was chosen for the team after Team USA and UW Badgers coach Tony Granato came to see him play.

"I just kind of went out there and played like I do every day since I was little. I'm just lucky and proud to be representing the USA,"

Butler will be teaming up with Admirals alum Jon Blum, along with four college players, three from the American Hockey League, 15 players for professional leagues across Europe and team captain Brian Gionta on Team USA.

It's been over 30 years since the last time the U.S. men's hockey team has taken home an Olympic gold medal, and Gionta is hoping that with this year's versatile team of young players and veterans that he can end his hockey career with an Olympic victory.

The U.S. hockey team plays its first game in the Olympic opener on Feb. 14 against Slovenia.