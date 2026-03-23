Olympic gold medalist Jordan Stolz to throw first pitch with Jordan Love at Brewers Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day for the Brewers is a big celebration for the team, but this year brings in an additional celebration with two-time Olympic gold medalist speed skater and Wisconsin native, Jordan Stolz, as he will be throwing the first pitch along with Packers Quarterback Jordan Love this Thursday.

The 21-year-old won the men's 1,000-meter speed skating race at the Milan Cortina Games in February, while also setting an Olympic record.

TMJ4 The American Family Field stadium sign.

Stolz started skating at age 5 when his father cleared off a frozen pond for Stolz to skate on after he watched the 2010 Vancouver Games with his sister on their TV.

"That really intrigued. That was something that caught my eyes," Stolz said, speaking about the times he would cheer for Ohno, an eight-time medalist for the US. "All the other sports didn't really interest me."

"Just watching them go really fast and pass each other," Stolz said when talking about why he liked speed skating. "It was something I actually paid attention to."

You can watch Stolz and Love at the Opening Day game at the American Family Stadium on Brewers Boulevard this Thursday afternoon. Tickets are still on sale.

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