Olympians ready for US Championships at Pettit National Ice Center

Here at the Pettit National Ice Center? It is the U.S. Speedskating Championships this weekend. We asked some of the notable athletes what their goals are going in.

"It's always a good feeling coming into a rink that I'm used to skating on every day. I've been skating good times here so it should be good. Pretty much just to qualify. I mean I'm not technically training through it. But also be a little rested. But mainly just still focusing on the World Cups later in the year so just to qualify," Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz says.

"Everything is super important, I try to take it all you know one step at a time. And this weekend? I'm looking to get a couple Pettit PBs would be awesome. And yeah, just having some improvements. You know, just little improvements along the way. I wanna be better than I was last year and just kind of set myself up well for a good season," 2022 500 meters Gold Medalist Erin Jackson says.

"It's great to be back in a city that absolutely loves and appreciates speedskating. It's always great to get under the race lights here in Milwaukee. It's so great to be out here and then you got all the fans in the stands cheering for everyone but yeah, it's our home away from home and we are so blessed and lucky to have this facility here," two-time Olympic Medalist Brittany Bowe says.

The competition starts Friday morning. It is free to the public.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip