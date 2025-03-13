Nolan Winter and John Tonje lead No. 18 Wisconsin over Northwestern 70-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nolan Winter and John Tonje each scored 18 points to lead No. 18 Wisconsin to a 70-63 victory over Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

The Badgers (24-8), seeded fifth, will face No. 4 seed UCLA in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Winter hit 4 of 5 shots and 9 of 10 free throws.

Nick Martinelli led the No. 13 seed Wildcats (17-16) with 22 points. Jordan Clayton added 10 points for Northwestern.

Leading by eight points, Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 53-42. Kamari McGee followed that with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 56-42 with 8:58 remaining. Two more 3-pointers by Tonje gave the Badgers a 62-46 edge.

The Badgers shot 42% from the field while holding the Wildcats to 37%.

Free throws were nearly even with the Wildcats making 18 of 22 while the Badgers were 18 of 23 from the line.

Wisconsin held a 37-30 lead at halftime. Both teams shot 39% in the first half. The difference was the Badgers made 12 of 15 free throws compared to 6 of 7 for the Wildcats.

Michael Conroy/AP Northwestern guard Justin Mullins (20) drives on Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Takeaways

Northwestern: Trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, the Wildcats kept fighting down the stretch to narrow the final deficit. The Wildcats closed the game with a 12-2 run.

Wisconsin: The Badgers shot better in the second half and committed only 10 turnovers overall. Wisconsin had a 17-5 edge in points off turnovers.

Key moment

Leading 50-42, Klesmit’s 3-pointer started a 14-4 run that increased the lead to 64-46.

Key stat

After going 3 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, Wisconsin sank 5 of 13 3-pointers in the second half, including four in a row in a key stretch.

Michael Conroy/AP Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (66) drives to the basket on Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter (31) and Steven Crowl (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Up next

Wisconsin will play No. 4 seed UCLA in Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinals. Northwestern will await a possible NIT or College Basketball Crown bid.

