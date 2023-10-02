No. 1 Port Washington reigns supreme in East Central, drops No. 4 Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — As the regular season winds down, No. 1 Port Washington (7-0, 5-0) took control of the East Central Conference after a commanding 35-7 victory over No. 4 Plymouth (6-1, 4-1).

The Pirates jumped out front 14-0 on a short pass play from Ben Fritsch to Logan Niemeyer. With three assertive blocks down the left sideline, Niemeyer ran untouched into the end zone for 25 yards.

Plymouth's only score came in the second quarter on third and goal with eight minutes and 27 seconds remaining. In wildcat formation. junior running back Brett Shutter received the snap and punched himself into the end zone from the one yard line.

Port Washington responded with 21 unanswered points, which was highlighted by a 20-yard keeper from Josh Arnold in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates host its final home game of the season against Berlin (6-1, 4-1) next Friday, while Plymouth travels to Kettle Moraine Lutheran (4-3, 3-2).

