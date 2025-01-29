Is the Lombardi Trophy due for a name change? Bill Belichick suggests another option

For nearly 60 years, the trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champion has officially been known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy, named after the legendary coach who led the Packers to wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But, the coach who has won more Super Bowls than any other recently suggested a new name for the sport's most-coveted prize.

Bill Belichick, appearing with longtime sportswriter Jim Gray on Gray's "Let's Go!" podcast, suggested the trophy should be renamed after the player who won it the most.

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy," the former Patriots coach said on a recent podcast appearance. "He won seven of them."

"They don't name it the Starr Trophy. They name it the Lombardi Trophy."



"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy."



🏆 @Belichick_B & @JimGrayOfficial on always crediting players before coaches, on this week's "Let's Go!"



DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/Nl8RKtbThp pic.twitter.com/vuuMzcDyZT — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 28, 2025

Belichick, who teamed up with Tom Brady to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots before Brady won a seventh with the Buccaneers in 2020, appeared to be joking as he suggested the change. He and Gray both chuckled at the notion.

Darron Cummings/AP FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy beside coach Bill Belichick, right, after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. A new book and a movie are in the works about Brady and the suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The Patriots legend, now coaching at the University of North Carolina, was trying to drive a point home about the importance of players - over coaches - when it comes to winning.

"Players win games," Belichick said, before listing off several of his best over the years. "You can't win games without good players."

Watch: Previewing this year's Super Bowl with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban:

Previewing this year's Super Bowl with 97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban

"You've got to have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win," he continued. "You want to put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win."

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIX next weekend, with Kansas City looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls.

So far, the Packers are the only team to win three straight NFL Championships, having done so twice - in 1929, 1930, and 1931 and again in 1965, 1966, and 1967.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error