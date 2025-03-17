NFL Draft scams to look for ahead of the big day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay is still over a month away, but state officials warn that scammers may already be trying to take advantage of unsuspecting fans.



The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says scammers are already trying to take advantage of visitors by selling fake tickets, creating impostor websites, and listing fraudulent rental properties.

“You do NOT need a ticket to attend the general draft celebration or the NFL Draft Experience,” Michelle Reinen, Administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, said.

Officials also warn about fake Packers Pro Shop websites selling counterfeit merchandise.

Another concern is lodging scams. Some fraudulent listings are using stolen photos of real properties near Lambeau Field.

“That could be a scammer having just stolen a photo and put out a fake listing of a property they don’t actually own or control,” Reinen explained.

Nick Meisner, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications for Discover Green Bay, says fans should verify rental listings before booking.

“If you’re wondering about a property or a hotel room, call. Just give them a shout and say, ‘Hey, I saw this. Is this real?’ You know, do your due diligence and protect yourself,” Meisner said.

For added security?

“You can also check to make sure that they are licensed or their renting history. Or all of it,” he said.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to a scam should contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection and law enforcement to report the incident.

