NFL Draft road closures in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon begin in 6 weeks

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — As of Friday, we are exactly six weeks away from the first road closures caused by the 2025 NFL Draft.

The construction of the NFL Draft "theater," the stage where the picks will be announced, is the reason for an early closure of South Oneida Street, which is set to begin March 28.

"Most people think that it's just a three-day event, but it's really the build up that impacts the local residents the most," Ashwaubenon village manager Joel Gregozeski said. "So it will be impactful, in particular, that initial construction of the stage environment for the theater."

Gregozeski said detours will push would-be Oneida drivers to other north/south routes further west.

"Prior to the Draft, Holmgren Way is going to be open, so that's going to be the predominant route for most people to take during the Draft itself," Gregozeski said. "Then yes, you'll be pushing traffic towards that Ashland Avenue area. Typical traffic that you would see going down Lombardi is going to be encouraged to either use Ashland off of I-41 or Mason Street off of Interstate 41."

Gregozeski also said the NFL and local officials are working to establish dropoff zones for shuttles and rideshare drivers near the Draft campus — one near its east side, and one near its west side.

Generally, the traffic patterns will be much different than they would for a Packers game.

"Obviously, that's different than a typical [Packers] game day," he said. "Leading up to game time. Lombardi Avenue is typically open. Obviously, when we get closer to game time, then there are portions that are closed. In this particular case, the road will be closed even during that build-up period."

The Village of Ashwaubenon sent NBC 26 the following full list of potential road impacts caused by Draft build out and take down, which it says is subject to change.

