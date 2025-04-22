GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's NFL Draft Week in Wisconsin, and draft prospects are beginning to show up in Green Bay.

At least two draft prospects flew in to Austin Straubel International Airport this morning, and we were able to connect with them for a short moment as they picked up their bags.

Watch: NFL Draft prospects arrive in Green Bay:

NFL Draft prospects arrive in Green Bay

LB Jihaad Campbell and DT Mason Graham were all business after landing in Ashwaubenon.

Fortunately, a group of draft volunteers with the NFL Draft Experience were on hand at the airport, and they were waiting to give both players a warm Wisconsin welcome.

Both players say they're excited to be here for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

More players are expected to pass through the gates at Austin Straubel and Appleton's Airport later on, and we'll keep you posted once they do.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue our drive to the draft.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip