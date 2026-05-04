GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers kicked off Phase 2 of their offseason program Monday, highlighted by the long-awaited public introduction of new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon spoke for the first time since being hired three months ago, outlining a defensive philosophy centered less on scheme and more on play style.

"The point is the game adapts, right? And I don't really get caught up in the 4-3, 3-4. It's like, we're an NFL-style defense, hopefully, right? And I just believe that you've got to be-- you've got to continually, every year, try to adapt and solve problems," Gannon explained.

New #Packers DC Jonathan Gannon just confirmed the signing of Tyrod Taylor.



"I just met him." https://t.co/VN50pu5tOf — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 4, 2026

Gannon brings nearly two decades of NFL experience, including a Super Bowl run with a top-10 Philadelphia Eagles defense, and most recently served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He says he is still in the process of developing Green Bay's playbook, but said he plans to call plays from the sideline.

Watch: New Packers coordinators speak for the first time as offseason continues

New Packers coordinators speak for the first time as offseason continues

"The game is about the ball. So you've got to find ways to take it away. And our job is to get Jordan back on the field as quickly as we can. So schematic and technical execution, and play fast," Gannon said.

New Packers Special Teams Coordinator Cam Achord on his reaction to this job opening and why it was appealing to him: pic.twitter.com/MUBDQ9V6zD — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 4, 2026

New special teams coordinator Cam Achord also addressed the media. Achord said he loves having three kickers competing for the starting job this offseason, but his focus for building stability across the unit starts with the basics.

"We've got to do the little things right because then you lay the foundation. You want to lay a foundation, and then we'll start maximizing that, and it's putting the guys in a situation to be successful. I use the acronym with our guys – it's F.A.C.T.S. Focused with the right Attitude to Compete, doing it Together. So if we can do those four things every day, we're going to end up having success on the field," Achord said.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich also spoke Monday, though his comments came before news broke that Green Bay signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and released Desmond Ridder — answering one of the offseason's biggest lingering questions about who would back up Jordan Love.

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