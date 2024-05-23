New Marquette Women's Basketball coach has a link to MU Legacy

When Cara Consuegra became Marquette's new women's basketball head coach, it became a true homecoming, on two levels. First, she was an assistant under former head coach, Terri Mitchell.

"I texted her immediately and I said I could not be happier because I know her character. I know the person she is. I know the great basketball mind that she has," Mitchell said. "And so the program is in great hands."

"Terri was, really the first person that gave me a huge opportunity in this business," Consuegra said. "And she really took care of me, helped me grow, and she gave me an opportunity. I'm just forever grateful."

Cara met her husband at Marquette, and her sister-in-law is an associate athletic director.

"Marquette is a very special place to us, because of all those connections,"Consuegra said. "And you know, to be able to bring my husband here, back to a place that's really special to him. To kind of reunite our family? You know, we're just, we just feel so lucky and blessed."

"If you know you know," Mitchell said. "Like, there is something about Marquette that is so special. People from the outside may look at it, but once you've lived it, and walked it, and you dream big dreams, you never wanna leave."

Her style will be an extension of how she played.

"She has that basketball mind. That point guard mind," Mitchell said. "So she is always thinking two steps ahead. She was amazing on my staff because I could go and I could coach. And I was really thinking about defense. She always had the offense in mind. Great special situations. End of games. Know what adjustments to make."

Cara Consuegra is the 7th women's basketball coach in program history. And she made the postseason seven times at her previous stop, Charlotte.

