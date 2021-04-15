Watch
Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge retires at 35 due to irregular heartbeat

Darren Abate/AP
FILE - Then-San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. Aldridge retired from the NBA on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge, 35, posted a statement on social media saying the heart concern he had during and after Brooklyn's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the “scariest things” he's experienced. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Posted at 1:51 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:51:54-04

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge has retired from the NBA after saying he experienced an irregular heartbeat during his final game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 35-year-old Aldridge posted a statement on social media saying the heart concerns he had during and after Brooklyn's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday was one of the "scariest things" he's experienced.

According to The Associated Press, Aldridge was diagnosed in 2007 with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which is an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat.

He says he feels better now after getting it checked out but decided to end his 15-year career.

Aldridge says: "For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and my family first."

The seven-time All-Star signed with the Nets on March 28 and became their starting center. He previously played for San Antonio and Portland.

“You never know when something will come to an end, so make sure you enjoy it every day. I can truly say I did just that," Aldridge said.

