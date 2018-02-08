Wisconsin Olympic Athletes to Watch: February 8

Curling takes center stage to open games

3:37 PM, Feb 8, 2018
2 hours ago

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 05: Casey Andringa of the United States Men's Moguls team attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 5, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

Curler Matt Hamilton from Madison Wisconsin will be competing in a trifecta of mixed doubles events. 

Wisconsin athletes are looking to take home gold during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here are today's athletes taking the main stage:


Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton, 
--The pair is from McFarland, Wisconsin 

Time: 5:05 am live. Broadcast on NBCSN.
Event: Mixed doubles curling vs Canada

Time: 7:00 pm CT. Broadcast on NBCSN
Event: Mixed doubles curling vs Switzerland. 

Time: 10:35 PM CT live. Broadcast on NBCSN.
Event: Mixed doubles curling vs South Korea. 

Casey Andringa--Moguls Freestyle Skiing
--Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin 

Time: 8:45 pm CT.
Event: Men's moguls qualifying round 1.

