Wisconsin athletes are looking to take home gold during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here are today's athletes taking the main stage:



Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton,

--The pair is from McFarland, Wisconsin

Time: 5:05 am live. Broadcast on NBCSN.

Event: Mixed doubles curling vs Canada

Time: 7:00 pm CT. Broadcast on NBCSN

Event: Mixed doubles curling vs Switzerland.

Time: 10:35 PM CT live. Broadcast on NBCSN.

Event: Mixed doubles curling vs South Korea.

Casey Andringa--Moguls Freestyle Skiing

--Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin