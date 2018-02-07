2018 Wisconsin Winter Games Spotlight: Bobby Butler

He has 130 NHL games under his belt, but hasn't played in the league since the 2013-2014 season. If he were still in the NHL, he would not have the opportunity to represent the USA in the Olympics.

Milwaukee Admirals forward Bobby Butler was signed by the Admirals after a pair of seasons in Europe.

Butler has found a home in Milwaukee. A three-time AHL all-star, Butler played NHL hockey for the Senators, Devils, Predators and Panthers.

Now he's heading to South Korea for an opportunity at a medal in the Olympic Games.

So what is the greatest difference between north American hockey versus international: The ice.

Butler and his teammates - who have begun game planning via conference call and use of an IPad - will have to adjust to a surface that is 15 feet wider than NHL ice.

Team USA begins preliminary round play February 14 against Slovenia.

