2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Spotlight - Matt Hamilton

As a part of WTMJ's coverage of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, we are featuring athletes with ties to Wisconsin.

28-year-old Matt Hamilton was born in Madison and is a member of the men's U.S. Olympic Curling Team. He says he's thrilled to represent Wisconsin.

"I'm a giant homer. I love Wisconsin. So, this makes me feel great. I know that everyone back home will be cheering for me and pulling hard for us so, it's even more motivating. Go Badger, Go Packers," said Hamilton.

The first round of curling begins on Thursday, February 8.

WTMJ's coverage of the Winter Games is presented by Steinhafels and the Wisconsin Center District.