2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Spotlight - Amanda Kessel

In 2014, Madison's Amanda Kessel thought her hockey career might be over. Kessel was 23-years-old, and a member of the US Women's Hockey team that earned a silver medal in the Sochi Olympics.

Following her return home from Russia, symptoms from a concussion suffered during a scrimmage resurfaced.

The after-effects of the concussion were so severe, Kessel missed the better part of her junior and senior years playing for the University of Minnesota.

Ultimately, Kessel was medically cleared and returned in time to lead her team to an NCAA championship in 2016.

High stakes hockey is familiar to the Kessel family.

Amanda's brothers Blake (drafted by the NY Islanders in 2007) and Phil (right winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs) are both professional players.

Now 26 years old, Amanda will be making her second trip to the Olympic games in the hopes of securing her first gold medal.