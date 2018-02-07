MADISON- It is now on the world's biggest stage, but for Team USA's hockey coach, it's the same game he's loved, and participated in, for decades.

Tony Granato has been part of the Olympics before, as a player, in 1988, but the 2nd year UW-Madison coach will take his first go as the head coach of Team USA this year.

Granato played 13 seasons in the NHL before continuing his career as a coach. He's spent time on the bench with the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wingers, the latter two, as an assistant coach.

Granato will be joined on the bench by former NHL player Chris Chelios, Scott Young, Keith Allain, and Ron Rolston.

Tam USA General Manager Jim Johansson, who recruited Granato to coach this team, passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.

Team USA will get its first on-ice action in PyeongChang on February fourteenth against Slovenia.

