2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Athlete Spotlight - Tony Granato
6:20 AM, Jan 29, 2018
MADISON- It is now on the world's biggest stage, but for Team USA's hockey coach, it's the same game he's loved, and participated in, for decades.
Tony Granato has been part of the Olympics before, as a player, in 1988, but the 2nd year UW-Madison coach will take his first go as the head coach of Team USA this year.
Granato played 13 seasons in the NHL before continuing his career as a coach. He's spent time on the bench with the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Detroit Red Wingers, the latter two, as an assistant coach.