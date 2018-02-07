2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Athlete Spotlight - Mitch Whitmore

A local athlete hopes to bring home the gold in the PyeongChang Olympics. For speed skater Mitch Whitmore of Waukesha, this will be his third Olympics.

"My first goal is to skate as best as I can, and see where that falls. If I skate the best I can I can win a medal," Whitmore says.

Whitmore says going to the Olympics never loses its excitement.

"It's super exciting to be going to this one. Each time has been so different. This time I have the potential to get a medal," Whitmore says.

So what does an Olympian pack to travel to the Olympic Games? Whitmore says he's going to bring his pillow.

"Anything to make it feel like home," he adds.