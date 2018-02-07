2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Athlete Spotlight - Becca Hamilton

As a part of WTMJ's coverage of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, we are featuring athletes with ties to Wisconsin.

Becca Hamilton, of McFarland, is a member of the U.S. Olympic Curling Team. Hamilton will compete with her brother, Matt, in the mixed doubles competition.

"We definitely have similar personalities," Hamilton explained. "We're able to calm each other at hand.

Curling is the fastest growing Olympic sport, according to Hamilton.

"NBC has been giving us a lot of air time," she said. "I think it's helped grow the sport. There are curling clubs in Arizona, Hawaii, all over the United States."

