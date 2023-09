The "NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series" returned to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009 a little over a week ago.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asked drivers how they felt after the race, and how this could mark a revival of top racing at the historic track.

WATCH the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip