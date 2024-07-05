Kyle Larson enters the closest NASCAR Cup race to Wisconsin in Chicago, as the series points leader.

"We always put a big emphasis on trying to win the regular season points," Kyle Larson says. "But I tried to do a good job and be consistent this year and I feel like we have been doing a great job as a team this year."

Larson was one of just a few happy with the Chicago race last year.

"Chicago was probably the coolest event I think we got to compete in last year," Larson says. "There was something new and different. And it was fun. It was just awesome racing inside the city there and getting to stay at a hotel that's right across the street from the track. All that was really nice. So unfortunately last year the weather was very crappy."

VIDEO: Nascar points leader Kyle Larson eager to take on Chicago streets

Nascar points leader Kyle Larson eager to take on Chicago streets

And as one of the best road racers, he'd love to see Road America return to the schedule.

"Road America is an awesome place," Larson says. "It always gets a great crowd. You know, there's fans spread out all over that whole facility which is a massive facility. So yeah, I mean I think, yeah I think you know the door is always open I believe to go back to Road America."

Yet one thing will never change, and that's Larson barnstorming the US to race at the grassroots level.

"Kyle Larson's up to second," the race announcer says.

"It's weird too because I feel like the smaller town type places you get to? The bigger the crowds are," Larson says. "So it's just a great atmosphere and event."

Four years ago Kyle Larson ran a sprint car at the Plymouth Dirt Track, and whether it's on dirt or the Indy 500, he says growing motorsports is his main goal.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error