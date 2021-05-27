Naomi Osaka prioritizing mental health during French Open, won't appear at press conferences

One of the best tennis players in the world says she won't do news conferences at the French Open.

Naomi Osaka posted the announcement on Instagram last night.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," Osaka said in her post, saying that reporters ask questions that have been answered before, or asked questions that "bring doubt into our minds."

"I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

Osaka, ranked number two women's tennis player in the world, says she's aware she will be fined for not appearing at press conferences for events and hopes the money will be donated to a mental health charity.

The French Open begins Sunday in Paris; 23-year-old Osaka heads into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world.

Eliana Moreno contributed to this report