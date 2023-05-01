Muskego's Hunter Wohler showing leadership on Badgers defense

He gets ripped by his dad and adults. But one difference you notice about Hunter Wohler: his pencil-thin mustache.

Lance Allan: "The first very serious question is I notice you've got a little bit of the mustache thing going on. I know that's a thing, so is that your thing?"

"I mean, I wouldn't say it's my thing. Everyone's got a little something going on. So this is just a little something to grow out. Just for fun," Safety Hunter Wohler says.

The safety from Muskego also notices a quicker tempo at practice - increasing his playmaking chances in the backend of the defense.

"That's your job as a safety is to be a ballhawk. So when you get the opportunity? You gotta make it," Wohler says. "And that's you know, that's what spring ball is for is building that and building those habits. And so come Saturdays? You can be that ballhawk and you can flip the field and change the games. And that's something that you're always trying to improve on. You know, it's how much can you impact the game? How much can you impact your team? So for me, myself? Yeah of course it's kind of working on, you know, what can I do next to be more impactful."

Wohler says a Luke Fickell practice is tough. But he's staying healthy.

"Spring ball's been hard this year," Wohler says. "Body's hurting a little bit. Banged up as usual. But yeah I feel good, and so now it's just time to just keep taking steps forward and do whatever I can to be the best player I can."

And surveying the offense? He gets an up-close look at the Badgers new quarterbacks. Call him impressed with likely starter, Tanner Mordecai.

"Tanner brings a lot of leadership. And experience," Wohler says. "You know, he's been there. He knows what he's doing. He's been under great coaches. He's been behind really good quarterbacks. So he knows what he's doing. And you can tell. Like, he goes through his reads. He's not going to make any stupid decisions. He's putting the ball, you know, where it needs to be and that's great for us as DBs and as safeties just because you know, we get a look from one of the best guys in the country every day."

Wohler says that when people ask him the top thing he's noticed at practice, his answer is speed, adding, "We're fast."

