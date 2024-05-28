Muskego's Anna Sikorski remains the area's girls soccer standout

Anna Sikorski still isn't used to all the attention.

"Because you hear people talk," Muskego Forward and Midfielder Anna Sikorski said. "Honestly I try not to think about it because I feel like that's not what defines me as a player. I mean I feel like, I just try not to listen to it really overall."

Team-wise, Sikorski can finish her high school career winning titles every year. She has two with Muskego after one during her freshman year at DSHA.

"Honestly, it's pretty amazing," Sikorski said. "Going into the high school season? I didn't really expect to like, you know, be able to win this many. But honestly, I wouldn't be able to do it without this amazing team. I went to DSHA my freshman year so I couldn't have done it without them. And you know, I just got blessed with amazing teammates each year of high school."

"Anna came in shy and timid," Muskego head girls soccer coach Lance Matthews said. "And once she got her cleats on? She was all over the place. And now she walks into the room and she is the one who takes care of the other people. She's talking to everybody and she is just, herself."

She's also the Gatorade and High School player of the year, and her ability shows it.

"A goal scorer is one, is definitely one of my big strengths," Sikorski said. "I mean I work on it a lot outside of soccer. You know, scoring from both my left and right. So I feel like that's one of my biggest strengths. I can dribble off with my right foot and my left, and tip shots are both strong too."

Add on top of that 5 club state championships with SC Wave, and the U.S. National Team Camp, and you have one of the best soccer talents to come through the area in years.

"She's an incredible human being," Matthews said. "I mean, she's so humble, and just treats everybody around her with just such respect and admiration, and she just does all the right things to just be that role model that we look for."

"I feel like everyone just clicked really easily like in the beginning of the season we kind of had a rough start," Sikorski said. "But like, everybody knows how to play well with each other and knows how each other plays. And we can just play off each other and everyone just has great personalities. I feel like we just all kind of mesh."

Anna Sikorski will go to the University of Kentucky on a full soccer scholarship, and not a lot of time to rest. She will leave to go play for the Wildcats on July 7.

